Wednesday, 20 May 2020

Mountainous region marketed

    1. Regions

    Otago residents are being targeted in a new campaign to attract domestic visitors to the Mackenzie district.
    Legendary Mackenzie, devised by Mackenzie Region and ChristchurchNZ, was designed to ‘‘inspire and educate Kiwis about the Mackenzie’s flora and fauna, its stories of Maori explorers and early European settlers, the Dark Sky Reserve and more’’, a statement from Mackenzie Region said.

    It was hoped the campaign would help boost the region’s economy.

    Prior to the pandemic, 70% of visitors to the Mackenzie district were from overseas.

