Moves to strengthen university ties with regions

The University of Otago is strengthening its partnership with Central Otago and the Southern Lakes districts by developing opportunities, enhancing relationships, and supporting Maori goals and aspirations.

Prof David Murdoch. Photo: Supplied

Vice-chancellor Prof David Murdoch said the university shared the region’s entrepreneurial spirit and understood the transformative power of education, research, respect for the environment and harnessing innovation.

"Our future will be working together to shore up world-class business and tech opportunities in Queenstown.

"It will be working together to improve the environment across the region and support the creative sector in Wanaka.

"And of course, we will continue to work with the people of Central Otago and Southern Lakes to improve health and social outcomes."

Thousands of alumni lived or had strong connections, with Central Otago and the Southern Lakes districts, he said.

"Regional growth means that we can play a significant role in educating the next generations of young people.

"Otago researchers have multiple connections here. To name a few, these include rural health, regenerative tourism, environment, ecology, water management, entrepreneurship, creative and performing arts, agricultural innovation, business and technology."

The strategic framework, launched this week, is founded on collaboration with mana whenua and tangata whenua.

"Our overarching principle is to honour Te Tiriti, and this framework is a blueprint for how we aim to meaningfully partner with the southern region to support goals and hopes for te ao Maori," Prof Murdoch said.

A visible sign of the university’s investment in the region was the Hakitekura retreat planned for the shores of Lake Wakatipu.

Subject to resource consent, it would become a hub for think tanks, conferences and community events.

Significant work is also under way to partner with the backers of moves driving the creation of a "tech eco-system" to help Queenstown Lakes diversify its economy.

Work to strengthen partnerships through collaboration with iwi could be seen in work such as the Te Manawa Titi programme for Maori business students which had recently undertaken a field trip looking at Maori businesses in the region.

The university historically had a significant presence in the region through the large number of students on placement and a broad range of research projects.

"An important aim of the framework is to make sure that we harness the opportunities and meet the challenges that the next few decades present.

"All of this depends on the valuable relationship and shared goals we have with the people of Central Otago and Southern Lakes," Prof Murdoch said.

- Staff reporter