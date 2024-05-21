Name of Hawea Flat man found dead in city on Sunday released

A police car at the scene where a man was found deceased in Invercargill on Sunday. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Police have released the name of the man found dead in Invercargill on Sunday.

He was Quinn David McIntyre, 42, from Hāwea Flat.

A police spokesperson said yesterday Mr McIntyre’s body was found near the intersection of Sydney and St Andrew Sts on Sunday morning.

Police were called to the intersection at 9.25am.

Cordons were put in place for much of yesterday, blocking off the area while a scene examination was under way.

"Mr McIntyre’s death is being treated as unexplained and police inquires are ongoing," the spokesperson said.

No further information was available and Mr McIntyre’s family have asked for privacy.

A postmortem is due to be carried out today.

The New Zealand Herald reported Mr McIntyre was understood to be the son of Southland horse trainer Brent McIntyre.

Mr McIntyre was a director and environmental consultant of Wanaka company Enviroscope. The company’s website said he was a certified environmental practitioner with more than 15 years of environmental and resource management experience in New Zealand and Australia. He had worked in a range of industries including land development, oil and gas, linear infrastructure, ports and agriculture in both the private and public sectors.

He spent two years as the resource consents manager for Queenstown Lakes District Council where he gained extensive knowledge and understanding of the inner workings of regulatory authorities.

He was experienced in all aspects of construction environmental management and highly skilled in erosion and sediment control.

— Staff reporter