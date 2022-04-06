New case numbers stay high in South

Source: SDHB

Covid numbers remain high in the South where there are 1368 new community cases today.

The figure comes after 1456 cases yesterday, the second-highest daily total yet across Otago and Southland.

Nationally there are 12,575 new cases today, and 15 more people have died with the virus.

Today's southern numbers will do little to alleviate doubts over whether the region has reached its Covid peak.

Southern District Health Board acting quality and clinical governance solutions director Dr Hywel Lloyd yesterday said case numbers had been "bouncing about" in recent weeks, which made it hard to assess any trend.

"We have got quite a broad, flattened curve with quite a prolonged peak so it is really tricky to work out whether we have actually peaked or whether we haven’t, but that certainly is not the case yet with our hospital admissions."

A closer look at the ages of southerners who had caught Covid-19 suggested that cases were yet to peak for people aged 65-plus, Dr Lloyd said.

Aged residential care in particular, with its large population of vulnerable people remained a concern.

The SDHB today said there were 24 people in hospital with the virus, including one in ICU. This person was one of 13 people in Dunedin Hospital. There were 10 in Southland Hospital and one in Lakes.

Dunedin had the highest number of new cases (400), followed by Invercargill (337).

The Ministry of Health says there are 7970 active cases in the southern area.

- ODT Online/Mike Houlahan