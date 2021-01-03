No promises for holidaymakers as more rain on way

The rain caused significant damage in the approach to Patearoa Bridge yesterday. Photo: Central Otago District Counci/Fulton Hogan

Many campers will have spent a wet night, with heavy downpours in many parts of the country, and authorities aren't making any early promises roads will reopen and travel will resume, as more rain is forecast.

MetService says holidaymakers around New Zealand are in for another day of rain, after numerous roads were closed yesterday by flooding, slips and debris, and travellers were asked to stay put until the weather cleared.

Rivers in Otago were expected to keep rising early on Sunday as rain from Saturday continues to drain through catchments.

Civil Defence Emergency Management in Otago wasn't making any promises that holidaymakers will be able to reboot their travel plans today.

Whether roads reopen will depend what the "weather gods throw at them", said Central Otago's Emergency Manager, Matt Alley.

"As things recede we'll get to see the nature of the damage and what we need to do in terms of clean-up and opening up the networks as we can."

A flooded road in Ida Valley, Omakau. Photo: Central Otago District Council/Fulton Hogan

Yesterday, intense rain pounded much parts of country with some campers forced to pack up early. Significant rainfall was recorded in southern areas of the South Island.

MetService said that between midday on Saturday and midnight on Sunday Alexandra recorded Alexandra 113mm of rain, Leith Saddle (near Dunedin) 121mm, the Summit of the Crown Range Road 99mm, Waitati 81mm, Dunedin 75mm, Roxburgh 68mm, and Oamaru 65mm.

In the North Island, heavy local downpours were also measured in Northland, the Coromandel Peninsula, eastern Waikato and Taupo. The Eastern Bay of Plenty was hit heavily overnight and this morning with heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Meteorologist Kyle Lee said the weather system that has brought the rain was slow moving, so high amounts of rainfall could still be expected.

A heavy rain watch was in place for Buller and Westland, until 5pm today.

Patearoa Road. Photo: Central Otago District Council/Fulton Hogan

ROADS REMAIN CLOSED

The Central Otago District Council (CODC) said on Sunday morning that all road closures from yesterday would remain in place until water subsides and repairs to roads can be made.

There was still isolated surface flooding and debris and road users should reduce speed and drive to the conditions.

These roads are closed:

Ida Valley Omakau Road (from Omakau to Ophir)

Puketoi Road (from Carr Rd to Wilson Rd)

McSkimming Road

Maniototo Rd (at Halls Ford Bridge)

Factory Road at the Ford

Earnscleugh Road is closed at the Fraser River between Blackman Road and McPherson Road (detour via SH8 Alexandra)

Conroys Road from SH8 to Chapman Road

Naseby Link Road

Naseby Gimmerburn Road from SH85 – Fennessy Rod

Old Dunstan Road (gates are locked on the Dunedin Side, CODC will remain unlocked however road is closed)

Strode Road (Earnscleugh) – CLOSED (from Laing to Fraser Road)

Duffy Lane

Patearoa Township Bridge, detour available via Aitken Road

Kokonga Road

Auripo Road (Boundary to Thurlow Rd)

Danseys Pass Road from the Kyeburn River Road intersection to the summit

Scotts Lane (Kyeburn River Rd to Swinburn Back Road)

Last night the Otago Regional Council said rivers throughout much of the region were running high, mainly in the Taieri, Clutha, Manuherikia and Kakanui catchments.

Yesterday holidaymakers were urged not to travel between towns, and parts of State Highways 1, 6, 87 and 83 were shut down, as well as many local roads.

Between 150 and 200 holiday-makers were plucked from the Otago Boat Harbour campsite after the Otematata River burst its banks.

Some moved their camps to higher ground at the Otematata Domain.

The Ida Valley in Omakau. Photo: Central Otago District Council/Fulton Hogan

The manager of the Kingston Top Ten Holiday Park, Stacey Edmonds, said it had been raining since Friday, but fell harder yesterday.

She spent an anxious afternoon yesterday watching the rapidly rising stream on the property, which was getting close to its top. While the Park was simultaneously filling up with stranded travellers, many cut off from reaching Queenstown by the closure of State Highway 6.

The camp, on the southern shores of Lake Wakatipu, had a capacity of 160 and filled up almost immediately.

"It has upset some of their bookings, so they're stranded with us until they can get through."

But she said the campers were in good spirits and hunkered down by an open fire.

- RNZ and ODT Online