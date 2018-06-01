Skip to main content
Dunedin
12
|
6
Saturday,
Sat,
30
June
Jun
2018
New bridge open at creek mouth
A timber suspension bridge now spans Oamaru Creek at its mouth.
Maheno pupils to visit namesake wreck
Maheno pupils to visit namesake wreck
Maheno School pupils are raising funds for the third visit by senior students, staff and parents to the wreck of SS Maheno on Fraser Island off the coast of Queensland, Australia.
A ‘remarkable lack of self-control’ shown, says judge
A ‘remarkable lack of self-control’ shown, says judge
A Kurow man who became enraged after his mother refused to take him to a friend’s house to watch a rugby test and then ran from police after the resulting fracas was sentenced at the Oamaru...
Police appeal for information on methamphetamine
Police appeal for information on methamphetamine
Methamphetamine is more readily available than cannabis in Oamaru, police say.
Satisfied hospital has served community well
Satisfied hospital has served community well
For 17 years, Robert Gonzales was chief executive of Oamaru Hospital until he decided to step down in early May. After reflecting on his time with the Waitaki District Health Services owned and...
Tavora Reserve planting
Tavora Reserve planting
Otago-Southland RSA president Jenepher Glover (front) was joined by a group of volunteers, including staff from the Yellow-eyed Penguin Trust, the Waitaki District Council and Palmerston...
Funds for Richie McCaw statue creep up
Funds for Richie McCaw statue creep up
The fundraising committee tasked with securing funds for a statue of former All Black captain Richie McCaw in Kurow is inching closer to the figure required to apply for funding from the Otago...
‘E. coli’ source unknown
‘E. coli’ source unknown
Exactly how elevated levels of E. coli came to be found in the Lower Waitaki Plains aquifer has yet to be determined, the Otago Regional Council says.
Zipline firm to make call within 4 weeks
Zipline firm to make call within 4 weeks
The company proposing a zipline for Oamaru Harbour will decide within four weeks whether to go ahead with the project.
Hit planned on Fleur's Place after Dunedin armed robberies
Hit planned on Fleur's Place after Dunedin armed robberies
After carrying out three armed robberies in Dunedin, a Waitaki woman targeted other businesses, including acclaimed Moeraki restaurant Fleur's Place, notes found at her home show.
Brother and sister ready for the ring
Brother and sister ready for the ring
All siblings fight from time to time, but at the Portside Punch charity boxing event in Oamaru tonight, one pair will be cheering each other on.
Repeat success for Ashburton
Repeat success for Ashburton
A new trio of Ashburton College pupils claimed first place in the Otago Daily Times Extra! central South Island year 9 and 10 quiz.
Eggcellent news for penguin colony
Eggcellent news for blue penguin colony
The breeding season has begun at the Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony.
School's rock stars set mark for future
School's rock stars set mark for future
An "urban myth" has been circulating at Palmerston's East Otago High School this year.
Remorse to victims of Maheno crash
Remorse to victims of Maheno crash
A man responsible for a crash that injured nine people at Maheno last year will have to live with the consequences of his carelessness on a ''daily basis''.
Bowling Club rolls to a halt
Bowling Club rolls to a halt
The 71-year-old Oamaru RSA Bowling Club has this month decided this season will be its last.
Rural waste costs rise in new plan
Rural waste costs rise in new plan
The Waitaki District Council needs to seek ''creative ways to reduce costs'' for rural waste recovery, Cr Craig Dawson says.
'Stand up and make it happen'
'Stand up and make it happen'
The rural sector must work together to fight Mycoplasma bovis, officials and an affected farmer told a North Otago meeting last week.
New section president has plans
New section president has plans
Jared Ross reckons he has got big boots to fill.
Parental presence reducing skate park incidents: police
Parental presence reducing skate park incidents: police
Increased parental supervision is being attributed to a drop in the number of instances of violence and bullying at the Oamaru skate park, police say.
