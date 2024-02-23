North Otago

    Prayer and action

    Oamaru World Day of Prayer committee chairwoman June Jones (left) and St Luke's Anglican Church...

    This year’s International World Day of Prayer is focusing on a call for peace and unity in Palestine, and Oamaru is going to be part of it.

    Milestone marked

    PHOTO: NIC DUFF

    Waitaki Resource Recovery Park trustees (from left) David Pickles, Dick Cottier, Geoff Brown and Neville Langrish were cooking up a storm on the sausage sizzle at the park’s 20th...

    Focus on old pipes

    PHOTO: SUPPLIED

    SouthRoads and Detection Services test the condition of cast iron main pipes, installed in the 1880s, which run under the Glen Warren Reserve on Tuesday last week.

    Smooth sailing

    PHOTO: PETER DOWDEN

    George Murray, 8, of Oamaru, steers a Hansa accessible sailing dinghy with volunteer Robbie Bevin, of Sailability Otago, at the Broad Bay Boating Club on Saturday.
