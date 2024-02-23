Skip to main content
Subscribe
...
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
26
|
13
Saturday,
Sat,
24
February
Feb
2024
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
...
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Privacy Policy
Drive South
Weather
Media Council Complaints
North Otago
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
‘Wee club’ makes presence felt
What a week for the Oamaru Rowing Club.
Extra year for long-term plan
Extra year for long-term plan
Councils have been given an extra year to make their long-term plans, a solution Waitaki District Mayor Gary Kircher finds comforting but "not perfect".
Something for all tastes at show
Something for all tastes at show
Flowers, photography, delicious preserves and a very large marrow. Sounds like a movie title, but Kurow had it all.
Only one property sold at auction
Only one property sold at auction
The Maheno Country Tavern went under the hammer last week, but it and other properties in the area were passed in without selling.
Path positive for pupils
Path positive for pupils
Just four weeks into the school year, Ardgowan Rd’s new path is proving popular with pupils.
Love focus of Italian harpist’s show
Love focus of Italian harpist’s show
The musician and his muse were present for a special Valentine’s Day performance at the Grainstore Gallery in Oamaru last week.
Royal New Zealand Ballet to perform
Royal New Zealand Ballet to perform
Aotearoa’s finest ballerinas are pirouetting around the country and will bring their talents to the Waitaki.
On cloud nine for best show
On cloud nine for best show
That Bloody Woman has come out on top.
Digging their work
Digging their work
Workers rehabilitate the road in Eden St on Wednesday.
Prayer and action
Prayer and action
This year’s International World Day of Prayer is focusing on a call for peace and unity in Palestine, and Oamaru is going to be part of it.
Migrant musings: Dovile Muraskaite
Migrant musings: Dovile Muraskaite
The Oamaru Mail introduces Migrant Musings, a series of interviews with newcomers making the Waitaki district their home. We will bring stories of their experiences...
Trailride fundraiser a community win
Trailride fundraiser a community win
Get your legs a pumpin’, head out on the trail-way — the annual Five Forks Foothills Trailride will be held next weekend.
Milestone marked
Milestone marked
Waitaki Resource Recovery Park trustees (from left) David Pickles, Dick Cottier, Geoff Brown and Neville Langrish were cooking up a storm on the sausage sizzle at the park’s 20th...
Focus on old pipes
Focus on old pipes
SouthRoads and Detection Services test the condition of cast iron main pipes, installed in the 1880s, which run under the Glen Warren Reserve on Tuesday last week.
SUBSCRIBER
Vintage rally all-British
SUBSCRIBER
Vintage rally all-British
Oamaru was treated to a bit of British stiff upper lip last weekend.
Body found at Benmore
Body found at Benmore
An Australian fisherman was found dead on the shore of Lake Benmore on Monday.
Missing fisherman found dead at Lake Benmore
Missing fisherman found dead at Lake Benmore
Rescuers searching for a missing Australian fisherman found his body on the shore of Lake Benmore.
Mayor delivers Warner a sledge
Mayor delivers Warner a sledge
Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher has come off the long run and delivered a bruising bumper to Australian cricketer David Warner.
Smooth sailing
Smooth sailing
George Murray, 8, of Oamaru, steers a Hansa accessible sailing dinghy with volunteer Robbie Bevin, of Sailability Otago, at the Broad Bay Boating Club on Saturday.
Principal ‘thrilled’ with fundraiser
Principal ‘thrilled’ with fundraiser
Bikers took on a mighty challenge in Waitaki over the weekend.
Read more