$10 reduction in fine for failing to pay and display

Melanie Tavendale

When new parking infringement fees for failing to purchase pay and display tickets come into effect in Oamaru on October 1, drivers who ignore the parking meters will be fined $30 and not the $40 the Waitaki District Council has advertised.

The council had been advising drivers of the planned increase since August, but at the Waitaki District Council's September council meeting Cr Melanie Tavendale convinced councillors the proposed $40 fine - recommended by the council's heritage, environment and regulatory committee - was too high.

Cr Jan Wheeler resisted the change, saying a $40 fine was ``right and proper'', considering it remained relatively cheap to park in Oamaru.

Cr Bill Kingan said the increased infringement fee ``is about messages'' and whether the fine was $40 or $30 ``did not make much difference''.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said there would still be a grace period for those who just wanted to ``shoot in'' to a store on the main street.



