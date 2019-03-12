Actions 'idiotic'

An Oamaru man caught by police allegedly driving a car with a few missing pieces at high speed around the streets of Oamaru and Weston has been slammed by police for his "idiotic'' actions.

About 11.50am on Friday police responded to multiple reports of an individual driving a blue 1993 Ford Falcon that had no bonnet, boot or back windscreen over the posted speed limit in north Oamaru and Weston.

The same vehicle was also seen cruising the streets the previous day.

Police spotted and stopped the vehicle in Sandringham St, a short time after it had been seen on State Highway 1 and Harlech St.

After being spoken to by police, a 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with driving while disqualified and was issued an infringement notice for driving a vehicle with no warrant or registration.

He is due to appear in the Oamaru District Court on March 20.

Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, said the man's driving put himself and members of the public at serious risk, and he struggled to understand why a disqualified driver would get behind the wheel of such a distinctive-looking vehicle.



