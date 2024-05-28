Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Alcohol levels high: police

    An Oamaru driver was stopped with a ‘‘very high’’ alcohol level over the weekend, police say.

    Sergeant Blair Wilkinson said the man was stopped by police on Sunday morning and recorded an excess breath-alcohol level of 1008mcg.

    ‘‘It is very high. Anything over 700mcg we would grant as very high,’’ Sgt Wilkinson said.

    Meanwhile, another Oamaru man will appear in court on a third, or subsequent, charge of driving with an excess breath-alcohol level.

    The 34-year-old was processed for drink-driving by police and recorded an excess breath-alcohol level of 600mcg at 3am last Friday, Sgt Wilkinson said.

    Both men would appear in the Oamaru District Court on June 12.