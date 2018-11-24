Alleged break-in of caravan

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police are investigating after a locked caravan in Perth St was allegedly broken into on Thursday night or early on Friday morning and a quantity of tools had been stolen.
Constable Rory McGeown, of Oamaru, said the tools, valued about $5000, were distinctive as they were used for road works.
Inquiries are continuing. Anyone who has information is encouraged to contact Oamaru police on 433-1400 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.