Alleged drunk driver collides with patrol car

The crash just after midnight on Saturday morning involved a police car and a civilian car. PHOTO: OAMARU LIVE

A driver in Oamaru came abruptly to the attention of a patrolling police officer when their two vehicles collided on the town's main street just after midnight this morning.

A police spokeswoman told ODT Online "about 12:18am today a Police vehicle and another vehicle collided on Thames St."

One person from the other vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries, while police staff were not injured, the spokeswoman said.

A 44-year-old woman from Oamaru underwent breath testing procedures and is due to appear in the Oamaru District Court on 11 October.