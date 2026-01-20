Ambulance station work starts

An artistic concept of the planned Weston Rd St John station. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

After a 10-year wait, construction of a new ambulance station in Oamaru is under way.

Ground was broken at the Weston Rd site at a ceremony last weekend and Breen Construction began work yesterday.

Oamaru Hato Hone St John area committee chairwoman Maria Dickie said the station was scheduled to be completed in December and the Oamaru team was expected to move in early next year.

The station will have a four-bay garage, housing an ambulance, a volunteer-based first response unit, a ‘‘patient transport services’’ vehicle and an event health services ambulance.

As well as being a base for emergency services staff, the new station would also be used by the Waka Ora Health Shuttle team and for public training sessions.

Hato Hone St John district operations manager Otago Southland David Milne thanked Weston Rd residents Ray and Janice Walker, who gave the land to St John.

More than $2 million still needed to be raised to complete the project and further support was being sought to help complete the project, he said.