Arrest made after Oamaru manhunt

An arrest was made early today. File photo

A manhunt in Oamaru late last night ended in an arrest after dogs were called in to assist police with the search.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to a South Hill property at 9.50pm and arrived about 10.17pm after a man allegedly made "threatening remarks to a family member".

"There was mention of a weapon."

A dog squad was called in to assist in the search.

In an update this morning police said a 52-year-old man was found and arrested at 12.50am today.

He is scheduled to appear in Oamaru District Court tomorrow on an aggravated burglary charge.

Nobody was seriously injured in the incident.