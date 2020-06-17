Wednesday, 17 June 2020

Arrest made after Oamaru manhunt

    By Tracey Roxburgh
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    Photo: ODT File
    An arrest was made early today. File photo
    A manhunt in Oamaru late last night ended in an arrest after dogs were called in to assist police with the search.

    A police media spokeswoman said police were called to a South Hill property at 9.50pm and arrived about 10.17pm after a man allegedly made "threatening remarks to a family member".

    "There was mention of a weapon."

    A dog squad was called in to assist in the search.

    In an update this morning police said a 52-year-old man was found and arrested at 12.50am today.

    He is scheduled to appear in Oamaru District Court tomorrow on an aggravated burglary charge.

    Nobody was seriously injured in the incident. 

     

     

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

    explore-dunedin2.jpg