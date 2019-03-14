Arrest over theft of $3.5k mountain bike

A 22-year-old Oamaru man has been arrested and charged in relation to the theft of a mountain bike valued at about $3500 after it was stolen from outside Northside New World in north Oamaru on Monday evening.

Police located the man and recovered the bike in an Eden St car park about 10.45am on Tuesday, after a member of the public recognised it from a social media post about the incident and called police.

The man appeared on a charge of theft in the Timaru District Court yesterday and is scheduled for a second appearance in the Oamaru District Court on April 3.