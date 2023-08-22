Audit fees questioned by council

The Waitaki District Council wants changes and may get out of its contract with the government agency auditing its books — baulking at a 77% increase in audit fees over the next three years.

The council said the rise from Audit New Zealand was well above inflation and it was looking for help from other councils to lobby for reasonable audit fees.

It is aiming to come to an agreed price for the coming year with Audit New Zealand and if it did not get a reduced price it may look at finding another auditor for the remaining two years.

The council will discuss the issue at its performance, audit and risk committee today.

Council chief financial officer Amanda Nicholls, in a report to the meeting, questioned the increase.

"Management feels that the level of proposed increase in audit hours is unjustified; that the percentage increase in the audit fee is unreasonable given the current economic environment; and that the cost of the audit is unfair to the ratepayers of Waitaki. It is unclear whether the extra hours and cost proposed add any further benefit to the organisation," she said in the report.

The annual audit was an important part of the council’s financial calendar, she said.

An efficient and effective audit can add value to the organisation and provide independent assurance that the financial results are presented fairly.

But the council questioned the increase.

The total audit fee was proposed to increase by $74,502 or 42% from last year’s audit fee. The fee for the 2024 financial year is then proposed to increase another $33,840 or 13%, and then the fee for the 2025 financial year is proposed to increase by a further $29,738 or 10%.

"All up, over the three-year period from 30 June 2022 until 30 June 2025, the auditors have proposed a $138,080 or 77% increase in their audit fees. The proposed fee for 2025 is $22.78 per ratepayer or $13.19 per person in the Waitaki district."

Audit NZ also wanted more hours to do the audit which the council did not agree with, saying the bulk of hours were caused by "audit inefficiencies".

The council recommended requesting a $80,000 “transitional adjustment” to reduce the 2023 audit fee to $213,010. This would bring the audit fee down to a more manageable level and closer in line with budget.

It would hope to negotiate a movement on fees for the next two years and join with other councils to lobby over increased fees. If not it would look elsewhere. It would have to get permission from the auditor-general to change auditors.

Audit NZ said yesterday it was continuing to engage with the council, and could not comment further while this process was ongoing.

— Staff reporter