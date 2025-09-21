Ballot bins being put out, papers, information delivered

Ballot papers and election candidate information are being delivered to registered voters in the Waitaki district this week.

The 2025 local body elections are vote-by-post, which means every NZ Post and DX Mailbox in the district becomes a 24-hour polling station from this week until Tuesday, October 7.

"We’re also placing nine orange ballot bins around the district, so you can drop your ballot off," a WDC spokesperson said.

"If you miss the chance to postal vote, you can drop your ballot into any of the orange bins located in Palmerston, Hampden, Oamaru, Oamaru North, Duntroon, Kurow or

Omarama by midday on Saturday, October 11.

"For those on rural collection, you can pop your completed ballot in the pre-paid envelope into your mailbox, raise the carrier flag, and you’re set." — Allied Media