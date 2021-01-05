Big Buddy programme needs more mentors

It is a long wait for children joining the North Otago Big Buddy programme, as adult volunteers are in short supply.

Presbyterian Support Otago family works buddy programme co-ordinator Christine Moffat said 12 children were on the Oamaru waiting list, with some children destined to spend more than six months in the queue.

The long wait was caused by a consistent shortage of adult buddies as the service struggled to attract volunteers.

Mrs Moffat put this down to the ever more busy lifestyles that often meant both parents needed to be working to survive financially.

But she hoped in the year to come more adults would take the opportunity to enrich the lives of the young people.

Children, some as young as 4, were referred to the programme by social workers, schools and public health nurses.

"Little buddies would come from many different backgrounds. A child may have a sibling with a disability or might be having trouble in school and just need some extra support by another trusted adult," Mrs Moffat said.

Adult volunteers would be required to spend two to three hours a week with their little buddies, and were encouraged to focus on their time together rather than spending money.

"We often tell people it’s not about the money spent, it’s about the time spent together and the relationships built.

"Big buddies are very important to their little buddies."

During her time with the programme Mrs Moffat saw many children and their adult mentors become "friends for life".

It was not uncommon for volunteers to continue with the programme long after the required year-long commitment and to attend special occasions such as 21sts and graduation ceremonies after the programme ended.

The service would hold four training sessions throughout the year, getting to know their volunteers and matching their personalities to the children.

Both men and women were needed as Big Buddy volunteers and there was an option for couples to join.

Presbyterian Support offered the service free of charge. Mrs Moffat insisted the Big Buddies who were generous with their time were the true unsung heroes.

- Ruby Heyward