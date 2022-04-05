Blaze at Chinese restaurant in Oamaru

Firefighters battle the blaze at a Chinese restaurant in Oamaru this evening. Photo: Kayla Hodge

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a Chinese restaurant in Oamaru.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said it was notified at 7.57pm.

The restaurant is in Thames St and is located right next to the Oamaru Cinema.

Four fire trucks in total were dispatched and a police cordon is in place.

They are dealing with a "well-involved" fire in a one-storey building, a Fenz spokesperson said.

An ambulance arrived to deal with one patient suffering from possible smoke inhalation.

There is a cloud of black smoke covering the main street of Oamaru.

It comes the day after a Dunedin Indian restaurant was damaged in a similar fire.