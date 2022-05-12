'Buffoon' driver sought after police pursuit

Police are searching for a driver who forced a car off the road and led police on a pursuit in Oamaru on Tuesday.

Police received complaints about the Subaru being driven dangerously, and tried to stop the vehicle in Harlech St about 4.30pm.

Sergeant Tony Woodbridge said the vehicle failed to stop for police and, concerned about the public’s safety, officers were forced to abandon the pursuit.

The vehicle was later found in Regina Lane, Oamaru North, without the driver, and has been impounded.

Inquiries to identify the driver continue, and Sgt Woodbridge encouraged anybody with information to contact police.

‘‘The buffoon that was driving needs to be spoken too and dealt with appropriately.’’