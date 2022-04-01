North Otago

Skip to main content
The pipes are calling
The sweet sounds of Amazing Grace brought an end to Good Friday.
Chance to comment on annual plan
Chance to comment on annual plan
Waitaki residents can now have their say on the district’s focus for the next year.
Bunny’s gifts delight pupil
Bunny’s gifts delight pupil
Kakanui School pupils were hopping with joy after another visit from the town’s mysterious Easter bunny.
Finishing lines project early a ‘milestone’
Finishing lines project early a ‘milestone’
Transpower's Clutha-Upper Waitaki lines project to almost double its northward transmission capacity has been completed ahead of schedule.
Fan from abroad supports skirl of the pipes at sunset
Fan from abroad supports skirl of the pipes at sunset
As the sun sets on Good Friday, the sound of bagpipes will ring out across Oamaru.
New classrooms arrive for growing school
New classrooms arrive for growing school
The books will soon be back in the library and the teachers back in their staffroom, as three new classrooms at Weston School begin to take shape.
Mysterious case of missing panda ears
Mysterious case of missing panda ears
Oamaru Public Gardens’ head gardener Myles Newton stands by the earless Oamaru stone pandas in the Chinese Garden.
Business groups discuss joining forces
Oamaru Business Collective and Business South discuss joining forces
The Oamaru Business Collective and Business South are coming together to create a stronger voice for businesses in Waitaki.
Convicted, warned to address violent ways
Convicted, warned to address violent ways
An Alexandra shearer who took matters into his own hands earlier this month has been told to do something about his aggressive and violent tendencies.
10yo dog survives being washed down river
Amazing tale of survival: 10-year-old dog washed down Waitaki River
A 10-year-old rural border collie has a miraculous tale of survival after being washed down the raging Waitaki River.
Woman's son, cousin intervened in Oamaru stabbing attack
Woman's son, cousin intervened in Oamaru stabbing attack
The bravery of an 11-year-old boy who intervened to save his mother from vicious attacks in Oamaru was "worthy of the highest commendation", a High Court judge says.
Musical theatre merit award for man of many roles
Musical theatre merit award for man of many roles
For the past 25 years, Daniel Martin has not missed a Musical Theatre Oamaru production.
Spatial plan ready to go for adoption
Spatial plan ready to go for adoption
A milestone for the Waitaki District Council was reached last week.
Three hurt in crash near Nth Otago village
Three hurt in crash near Nth Otago village
Police are investigating a two-car crash just south of the Waitaki Bridge village in North Otago.
Bringing back the RSA: have your say
Bringing back the RSA: have your say
Oamaru's veterans may soon have a physical space to gather again as plans to re-establish a Returned and Services Association branch in the town gain momentum.
Everyone safe after blaze at Chinese restaurant
Everyone safe after blaze at Chinese restaurant
The owner of an Oamaru restaurant extensively damaged in a fire on Tuesday night is grateful her staff are safe.
Woman arrested, charged
Woman arrested, charged
An Oamaru woman is facing a raft of charges, including possession of an offensive weapon, after an incident on Monday night.
Still investigating crash
Still investigating crash
Police are still investigating a crash in which a vehicle rolled on to the railway tracks north of Oamaru last Monday.
Blaze at Chinese restaurant in Oamaru
Blaze at Chinese restaurant in Oamaru
Firefighters are battling a blaze at a Chinese restaurant in Oamaru.
Sea-run salmon fishing season extended
Sea-run salmon fishing season extended
For the first time since 2006, the Waitaki River sea-run salmon fishing season will remain open until the end of April.
