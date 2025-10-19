Burglary alleged

An Oamaru man was due to appear in court this week on a burglary charge.

Sergeant Blair Wilkinson said the man was arrested last Friday in relation to a burglary at a Weston residential address in late September.

At 2.10am last Saturday a 61-year-old Glenavy man was processed for drink-driving.

Sgt Wilkinson said the man was breath-tested on Pukeuri-Oamaru Rd (SH1) and recorded a breath-alcohol level of 1061mcg following a driving complaint.

The man was due to appear in court this week.

On Sunday morning, a 29-year-old Oamaru man was arrested in South Hill for contravening a protection order, supplying drugs (not cannabis) and failure to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search, Sgt Wilkinson said.

"The drug charge was offer to supply a class B drug, namely Ritalin.

"When he was arrested he refused to unlock his cellphone," he said.

Richard Arthur James Crawford appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Monday on charges of offering to supply class B methylphenidate, breach of a protection order and a breach of the Search and Surveillance Act.

He was remanded in custody by consent until October 14 when he made a bail application.

Later that morning, a 45-year-old Totara man was arrested for reckless driving and failing to stop for police, Sgt Wilkinson said.

The man appeared in the Oamaru District Court on Wednesday.