Care urged on roads as clean-up begins

Travellers are being urged to take care on Waitaki District roads as the clean-up gets under way in the wake of the weekend's flooding.

Heavy rain made for a sodden start to the new year for the region, and while conditions have eased today, many roads remain affected.

The Waitaki District Council has released a statement asking travellers to drive to the conditions and respect warning signs.

More than two dozen road cautions were in place and 27 roads were closed, half of which were cordoned off after sustaining surface damage.

State Highway 83 in the Waitaki District is closed at the Parsons Rock Creek bridge because of flood damage. PHOTO: ROBERT BAXTER

Waitaki Roading Manager Mike Harrison said: “Road closed signs mean that the road is inspected and not safe for vehicles. Please respect warning signs and cones that are positioned to inform people for safe driving."

The council has begun its clean-up and said it would prioritise reopening arterial and collector roads to at least a single lane. Bridges with log build-up would be cleared and reinspected.

The council said Kakanui Bridge remained the highest risk because of a log jam upstream at the rail bridge over the Kakanui River.

The work crews had no incidents recorded during their response; however, two near misses were recorded with slippery surfaces.

''Where a road is flooded there could be damage you may not see, do not drive through water unless you can walk through it," Mr Harrison said.

- Ruby Heyward