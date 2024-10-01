Skip to main content
Calm waters
Fishing boats lie moored in Moeraki Harbour.
Young artists involved in mural
North Otago Youth Centre manager Amanda Acheson with Oamaru based youth, Caleb McCauley, Lee Genet and Dunedin street artist Claire Rye, stand proudly in front of the beginnings of a new community mural.
‘Almighty boom’ as car ignites
A witness described hearing an "almighty boom" before a car burst into flames and started billowing black smoke on the side of the highway in Kurow yesterday.
SUBSCRIBER
Health wishes surveyed
SUBSCRIBER
Waitaki residents have been asked what they want for future health services in a system where there is "no more money".
Photo contest for heritage sites
Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga is partnering with the Waitaki Museum and Archive to collect photos of Waitaki’s most important heritage places.
SUBSCRIBER
Faulty cotton bud complaint falls on deaf ears
SUBSCRIBER
A Palmerston woman who bought cotton buds in Oamaru and subsequently had to get the tip of one professionally removed from her ear is "unhappy".
Man pops pills while robbing pharmacy
An Oamaru man robbed a pharmacy with a knife and poured the stolen pills into his mouth as he left, a court has heard.
Fluoridation ‘paused’ after level found too high
The Waitaki District Council has "temporarily paused" fluoridation.
‘Lover of music’ celebrates 100th in style
Palmerston's "lover of music" Valerie Jenkins has celebrated her 100th birthday in festive style.
Hope drawn from US fluoridation ruling
Waitaki residents against compulsory fluoridation are drawing hope from a United States court decision.
Mayor concerned for Pukeuri workers
Waitaki’s Mayor says he is worried at the impact on Waitaki employees in the meat processing sector following the Alliance Group’s planned retrenchment from its Smithfield site in Timaru.
Buller Declaration warmly received
A campaign highlighting the New Zealand health system crisis has visited Waitaki to garner support.
Children’s book honours geological history
A children’s book about the discovery in the 1980s of a Tokarahia whale bone will feature artwork from Duntroon School pupils.
Upgrades to council chambers budgeted at $1m
The tower and roof of the Waitaki District Council chambers in Oamaru is getting a major upgrade.
Cover by band with South in their blood
A rock band with passionate links to Oamaru is about to release their own version of celebrated song Southern Man.
Council assessing flood damage after rain
The weather bomb of last weekend has left a cleanup job for the Waitaki District Council.
Recent photos of heritage buildings sought
Heritage NZ Pouhere Taonga is partnering with the Waitaki Museum and Archive to collect photos of Waitaki’s most important heritage places.
SUBSCRIBER
Anti-gull nets employed
SUBSCRIBER
As seagull breeding season begins, so do white nets veiling boats in Oamaru Harbour.
Building neglected due to 150-year-old Act
The shabby North Otago Returned and Services Association (RSA) building in Itchen St faces a tough road ahead.
Slips affecting rail route
The after effects of recent heavy rain and flooding are still affecting the main rail route south from Oamaru to Dunedin with "numerous slips".
