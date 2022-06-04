Chopper called to help fight Oamaru fire

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were alerted to the blaze, in the Redcastle Rd area, about 11.30am.
A controlled burn of gorse had gone out of control, he said.
Crews from Oamaru, Waitaki and Weston were in attendance, and a helicopter had been called for.
Around 12.30pm the fire was about 200m x 50m, and "moving fast ".
The fire wasn't posing any threats to structures, he said.