Saturday, 4 June 2022

12.42 pm

Chopper called to help fight Oamaru fire

    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    image0_2.jpeg

    Police and fire crews at the scene of the blaze. Photo: Ashley Smyth
    Police and fire crews at the scene of the blaze. Photo: Ashley Smyth
    A helicopter has been called for to help crews fight a scrub fire that got out of control in Oamaru.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were alerted to the blaze, in the Redcastle Rd area, about 11.30am.

    A controlled burn of gorse had gone out of control, he said.

    Crews from Oamaru, Waitaki and Weston were in attendance, and a helicopter had been called for.

    Around 12.30pm the fire was about 200m x 50m, and "moving fast  ".

    The fire wasn't posing any threats to structures, he said.

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter