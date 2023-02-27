Chopper sent to Hampden gorse fire

A helicopter is helping crews get a gorse fire under control in difficult terrain in North Otago.



A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said six appliances had been sent to the blaze in Pugh Rd, Hampden, which was reported about 2.50pm today.

The fire was being fanned by a north-westerly wind.

Difficult terrain in the area was making access for ground crews difficult, the spokesman said.

As of 4.10pm, a helicopter was working to put out the 300m by 20m fire in a steep gully.

