Choppers fight North Otago blaze

A fire has burnt through five hectares near Livingstone this evening, but is not threatening any properties or homes.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said four helicopters were battling the blaze, which started about 4.30pm, near Pringles Gully Rd.

"There is no threat to any buildings or any people living near by."

The fire had burnt through five hectares of gorse and scrub, he said.

In an update at 7.30pm, the fire had been brought under control and two helicopters were still helping to put the blaze out.

"Ground crews will stay at the scene until nightfall."

Fire crews would return to the scene tomorrow morning, he said.

Earlier today, Fenz Otago principal rural fire officer Graeme Still said the strong winds and high temperatures might exacerbate the fire risk across the region.

"We recommend people check any fires that they have lit recently, to make sure they are completely out, and certainly don’t light any new fires.

"Take care and be sensible."

He urged residents to keep up-to-date with the latest forecasts.