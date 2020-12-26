Saturday, 26 December 2020

Christmas joy at market

    Charlie, of Charlie’s Balloon and Bubble Magic, shows children how to make a perfect bubble at Oamaru’s Christmas Twilight Market. PHOTO: RUBY HEYWARD
    The annual Christmas Twilight Market offered an array of Christmas splendour this week.

    A busker sang carols, market tenders wore Santa hats, and Charlie, of Charlie’s Balloon and Bubble Magic, got children in the spirit by blowing bubbles.

    It was a little more sparse this year while the committee continued its search for a new manager, committee chairwoman Lucianne White, said.

    Despite this, Mrs White hoped the market would remain a resilient hub for the community.

    She said the fresh berries were an absolute must and would often sell out very quickly.

    Strawberry Cottage stall tender Margaret Little could confirm that.

    Mrs Little said she opened her stall half an hour early to meet the crowds and had sold out shortly after.

