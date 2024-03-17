Sunday, 17 March 2024

Cinema for sale

    By Wyatt Ryder
    Oamaru Cinema is listed for sale. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    Oamaru Cinema is up for grabs.

    The town’s only dedicated movie theatre was listed for sale this month by ABC Business Sales for $563,755.

    The business has operated since June 2021, but the space has been used for many things in the past.

    In 2018, Limelight cinemas closed after a six-year run with owner illness cited as a reason.

    In 2013, Limelight made the switch from film to digital. Before that it was Movie Max 3, which operated throughout the 2000s.

    At present the the cinema has two operating theatres and a third unused auditorium.

    Owner Sam Smythe declined to comment.

