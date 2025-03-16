Coach returns for skills session

Rugby Bricks founder and coach Peter Breen demonstrates a passing drill during a skills session in Oamaru last week as Waitaki Boys’ High School player Tamaiti Junior Willie watches on. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

There is no place like home.

And Peter Breen returned to his hometown Oamaru last week to run a skills session with young rugby players and coaches.

He said working with athletes from the North Otago Rugby Academy and Melissa Smith Sports Academy was fantastic.

"That’s probably the space that I really enjoy.

"They’re in the academy, which means that they are taking things pretty seriously and that means you’re ready to learn as well."

He said it was inspiring to see the impact Melissa Smith was having in the academy space.

It was a special moment for him to be able to return to Oamaru and give back to the next generation of athletes, Breen said.

"When I got introduced I mentioned that this field, along with other rugby fields around Oamaru, were where I grew up and kicking goals and practising, so it was really cool to be back on the exact same field.

"I had some amazing opportunities in Oamaru when people came to town, whether it was through basketball or cricket.

"It always stuck with me, so whenever I have the opportunity, I always jump at it because I know how much it means."

Since retiring, the former Otago and Old Golds player has been kept busy with his Rugby Bricks business.

The company provides online content, training programmes as well as kicking tees and other apparel for goal kickers and players around the world.

At present he was "filling in" as chief executive and could not be happier with how the business had grown since it began in 2017.

"When you’re driving past rugby fields around New Zealand and also the world and you see your tee, it’s very special."

He hoped the company would grow its presence in Europe, with a particular focus on France.

"When it comes to registered rugby players, those two markets — they dwarf New Zealand and Australia."

In the coaching world, he was "spot coaching", which meant he went in and worked with teams for a short period of time.

Most recently he spent time with Moana Pasifika and the New Zealand Warriors in December and January.

"Two different challenges but both really enjoyable environments to be a part of."

His coaching philosophy was letting athletes be obsessed with their chosen sport.

"I’m a big believer in you’re allowed to be obsessed with your skill and with your sport and try to be a bit of a green light to lean into that."

Breen was full of praise for North Otago Rugby chief executive Sene Naoupu.

"It came through pretty clear that there’s a bit of a hive of energy with the new [event centre] going up and just the community getting excited about rugby.

"That was hugely positive to see from my perspective, having not spent a lot of time in the region in the last sort of 10 years."