Skip to main content
Subscribe
...
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
15
|
7
Sunday,
Sun,
14
April
Apr
2024
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Easter Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
SOREC
Explore Dunedin
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Sponsored content
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
...
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Privacy Policy
Drive South
Weather
Media Council Complaints
First black belts trained by club
The Oamaru Aikido Club is now home to two more black belts.
SUBSCRIBER
Councillors to decide between wood or concrete bridge
SUBSCRIBER
Councillors to decide between wood or concrete bridge
Using wood instead of concrete for Kakanui’s new bridge could save the Waitaki District Council hundreds of thousands of dollars.
SUBSCRIBER
New exhibition an interactive display of silence, erasure
SUBSCRIBER
New exhibition an interactive display of silence, erasure
Four new exhibitions are on display at Forrester Gallery.
Obituary: Jim Quested
Obituary: Jim Quested
James Walter Quested (Jim) was a World War 2 veteran who dedicated his life to his country, his family and community.
SUBSCRIBER
Welcoming waharoa for school pupils
SUBSCRIBER
Welcoming waharoa for school pupils
Pupils of Fenwick School will now be greeted by a taste of culture and history every time they walk through the gates.
Paua poachers sentenced
Paua poachers sentenced
Two North Otago poachers have been busted after inventing fake birthday events to gather pāua, which they sold illegally online.
Hospital guarantee from HNZ
Hospital guarantee from HNZ
"There is no plan to close Oamaru Hospital or withdraw any current services."
Classic Kiwi double act coming to town
Classic Kiwi double act coming to town
A two-for-one deal is what Oamaru audiences can expect next week when legendary rock band Dragon plays a sold out show at the Opera House with special guests Hello Sailor.
Purpose behind ‘fun event’
Purpose behind ‘fun event’
Running a "fun event" and creating meaningful ways for the community to contribute to the Waitaki Events Centre fund are the aims of the youth disco being held tonight at the Loan and Merc in Oamaru.
Exhibition to raise awareness
Exhibition to raise awareness
Eight artists were part of the collective exhibition, One in Five at the Oasis Clearspace Gallery opening last Friday night.
Concert ‘thoroughly entertaining’
Concert ‘thoroughly entertaining’
It has been 20 years since the Salvation Army Youth Band brought their toe-tapping music and reflective messages of hope and faith to Oamaru, and they did not disappoint.
Collector selling lifetime’s worth of rare and odd items
Collector selling lifetime’s worth of rare and odd items
Over his lifetime, Gerry Slessenger has collected about 3000 rare and odd things. Now he wants it all gone.
Mayor buoyed by meeting HNZ boss
Mayor buoyed by meeting HNZ boss
Waitaki’s mayor feels reassured Oamaru Hospital would be in good hands if returned to Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora after meeting the latter’s chief executive.
Penguins released back into the wild
Penguins released back into the wild
In a story of hardship, recovery and maybe even a little romance, Bert and Big Bird have returned to the sea.
Self-educated and intrepid veteran
Self-educated and intrepid veteran
James Walter Quested (Jim) was a World War 2 veteran who dedicated his life to his country, his family and community.
Hot rod national event held over the weekend
Hot rod national event held over the weekend
Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines.
Fair ‘quite a social occasion’ for everyone who attended
Fair ‘quite a social occasion’ for everyone who attended
It was all fun and games out in Weston.
North Otago pair busted for illegal pāua operation
North Otago pair busted for illegal pāua operation
A pair of North Otago poachers have been busted after inventing fictitious birthday events to gather pāua which they sold illegally online.
SUBSCRIBER
Father slams NZ Rugby 'coward dogs'
SUBSCRIBER
Father slams NZ Rugby 'coward dogs'
Billy Guyton’s grieving father has accused New Zealand Rugby of "hiding in the corner like coward dogs" over the risk posed by repeated concussions.
Charged after taking vehicle
Charged after taking vehicle
A Temuka man was arrested by Oamaru police at the weekend and charged with the unlawful conversion of a motor vehicle.
Read more