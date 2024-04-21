Concert returning to Hall of Memories

Waitaki Boys’ High School old boy Dr Royden Somerville will MC the annual Anzac Day concert at the school’s Hall of Memories next Thursday. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Lest we forget.

The annual Waitaki Boys’ High School Anzac Day concert will once again be held at the school’s Hall of Memories.

It was an important event for the school, due to its close links to the military services, and World War 1, in particular, rector Darryl Paterson said.

With more than 350 people attending last year’s event, he was happy to see it become a highlight of the day.

"It really does align nicely with the elderly folk in the community and many of them probably see it as a must-go-to now which is pretty cool.

Mr Paterson applauded the efforts of old boy Allan Portis for organising the event.

"Without Alan, there would be no concert.

"He’s away this year so he will be missed."

Another old boy, Dr Royden Somerville, will MC the event for the second year in a row.

"I thought it was a very good concert [last year]. It had a good range of items and so forth. It’s been a privilege to MC."

He hoped to see the event continue "for a number of years".

The concert will feature both local and out of town acts.

Ralph Miller will travel up from Dunedin to performed The Last Post and Joel Kokaua, of Christchurch, will play on the piano.

Dr Ron Newton is an Oamaru based organist and pianist who will also perform.

With Anzac Day falling in the school holidays, Mr Paterson was pleased to see it used for its intended purpose.

Waitaki Boys’ will hold its own Anzac Day service on the first day of term two later this month.