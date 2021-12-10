Council to take stock of state of CBD parking

The Waitaki District Council will undertake a parking review in Oamaru’s central business area early next year. PHOTO: KAYLA HODGE

The Waitaki District Council will review parking in Oamaru’s central business area.

The review will be carried out early next year following accessibility and safety concerns from the community, including a demand for mobility and courier parking, and electric vehicle charging stations.

Parking meters also need replacing.

Roading manager Mike Harrison said he would be engaging with CCS Disability Action, mobility vehicle users and taxi and freight companies to narrow down the issues.

Last week, Mr Harrison, who has multiple sclerosis, used his own mobility scooter to go on a tour with Jane Knewstubb, who uses a wheelchair, to experience the problems wheelchair users and their carers face while navigating streets.

That had been a worthwhile opportunity to gauge the issues in the North Otago town, Mr Harrison said.

Data from Alyssa and Breanna Greaney’s "Let’s Get Oamaruving!" project, an online survey investigating how primary, intermediate, and secondary school pupils travel to and from school in Waitaki, would also be used.

However, Mr Harrison said he looked forward to hearing the other issues brought to light from the review.

The review, which Mr Harrison hoped to get under way in February, would include a steering group made up of Councillors Kelli Williams, Jeremy Holding and Colin Wollstein.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said parking had been an ongoing discussion and the review would also look at reasonable parking timeframes.

"We’ll look at what’s happening in other districts, make sure we get a balance of the right number and type of parking, perhaps even look into different zones — places where there are no meters and places where it will be beneficial to have some," Mr Kircher said.

The review’s outcome will be presented to include in the council’s 2024 long-term plan.

