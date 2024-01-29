Crash closes highway near Oamaru

State Highway 1 is closed just south of Oamaru after a two-vehicle crash this morning.

The accident occurred at at Alma, about 5km from Oamaru.

At one point there were four Fire and Emergency NZ vehicles, two ambulances and two rescue helicopters at the scene.

Emergency services at the scene this morning. Photo: Wyatt Ryder

The truck was believed to be heading north.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the highway was closed and road users should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.