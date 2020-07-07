Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Updated 5.47 pm

Crash at Macraes Flat

    By Daniel Birchfield
    Emergency services are responding to a crash at Macraes Flat in East Otago.

    Police say at least one person is believed to have sustained injuries in the single-vehicle crash, which happened about 4.40pm today.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Andrew Norris said crews from Palmerston and Waikouaiti have been sent to the crash at the intersection of Macraes and Fraser Rd, about 30km inland from Palmerston.

    A St John spokesman said a rescue helicopter arrived at the scene about 5.30pm.

    The nature or extent of the person’s injuries is not yet known.

     

     

