Sunday, 4 October 2020

Updated 8.52 am

Crews battle large Waitaki forest fire

    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    Multiple fire crews and helicopters are battling a large blaze inland from Oamaru this morning.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said they were alerted to the blaze, on McKenzie Rd in the Livingstone area, around 3.15am. 

    She said it was a large fire in a pine forestry block, and it was being fanned by strong winds.

    Sixteen crews and eight helicopters were battling the fire and several properties had been evacuated. There was no word on property damage.

    It is the second large fire in the North Otago/South Canterbury area this morning: a major fire is believed to have destroyed homes at Lake Ohau in the Mackenzie Basin.

