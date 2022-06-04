Crews, chopper extinguish Oamaru fire

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were alerted to the blaze, in the Redcastle Rd area, about 11.30am.
A controlled burn of gorse had gone out of control, he said.
Crews from Oamaru, Waitaki and Weston attended, and a helicopter was called in.
Around 12.30pm the fire was about 200m x 50m, and "moving fast".
In an update shortly before 3pm the spokesman said the helicopter and several firefighters had been stood down as the blaze had been extinguished.
He said a handful of firefighters were still at the scene to ensure there were no flare-ups.