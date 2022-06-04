Saturday, 4 June 2022

Crews, chopper extinguish Oamaru fire

    A helicopter was called in to help battle the blaze. Photo: Supplied
    Fire crews and a helicopter have put out a scrub fire that got out of control in Oamaru earlier today.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were alerted to the blaze, in the Redcastle Rd area, about 11.30am.

    A controlled burn of gorse had gone out of control, he said.

    Crews from Oamaru, Waitaki and Weston attended, and a helicopter was called in.

    Around 12.30pm the fire was about 200m x 50m, and "moving fast".

    In an update shortly before 3pm the spokesman said the helicopter and several firefighters had been stood down as the blaze had been extinguished.

    He said a handful of firefighters were still at the scene to ensure there were no flare-ups. 

    Police and fire crews at the scene of the blaze. Photo: Ashley Smyth
