Crowding yew trees cut

Two yew trees have been removed by the Waitaki District Council after they started to encroach upon and affect the George Jones memorial arch at the park named after the man who purchased and named the Oamaru Mail in 1877, a year after the paper, now owned by Allied Press, was founded.

Waitaki District Council recreation manager Erik van der Spek said the branches had started to affect the historic arch and would grow to a size that could affect the arch structurally.

The trees would be replaced by flowering cherry trees.