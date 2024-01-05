Cycle trail no match for family

Celebrating reaching the end of the Alps2Ocean track at Oamaru Harbour yesterday are the McCann family (from left) Eleanor, 8, Ryan, Bernie, Hugh, 5, and Alex, 10. PHOTO: WYATT RYDER

Hugh McCann has only been alive for 2118 days, six of which he has just spent conquering the Alps2Ocean trail.

The 5-year-old cycled into Oamaru on Wednesday alongside his two siblings and parents, having completed the 370km track.

The young cyclist’s journey caught the attention of Lakeland Explorer Twizel operator Jill Jenkins, who said Hugh was the youngest rider she had seen in her 12 years’ working on the trail.

Mother Bernie McCann said Hugh, Eleanor and Alex managed the trail very well, even if they were a bit tired by the end of it.

The family were on holiday from Australia and enjoyed tackling large trails together as a family.

Hugh cycled almost the entire way without help, but the family had attached a bungy cord to his bike near Lake Benmore to help him keep his balance in the high traffic areas.

Father Ryan McCann said the children were experienced and safe riders, but there were a few times they had to be reminded not to go too fast.

The main struggle was beating the fatigue at the end of the trek, he said.

Alex said his favourite part was cycling downhill towards Omarama, because he liked all the rocky parts.

Eleanor said it was good fun, but she was a bit over it in the last few days.

It was not the first long trail the Australian family had completed together.

The longest they had completed was the mostly off-road Munda Biddi Trail in Western Australia, which stretched for more than 1000km.

Mrs McCann said it was a very different experience, as the Munda Biddi was much more flat than the Alps2Ocean.

The family celebrated their success the next morning with a trip to the Harbour St Bakery and a run around the Steampunk Playground.