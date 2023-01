A teenager has been charged with two burglaries at an Oamaru dairy.

Sergeant Tony Woodbridge said a 17-year-old male had been charged with one count of burglary of goods under $500, which took place on September 26, and burglary of goods between $500 and $1500 on December 26 at the same dairy.

He will appear in the Oamaru Youth Court on January 11.