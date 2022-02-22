Damaged cars at hospital

A woman has been charged after damaging three cars at Oamaru Hospital.

Senior Sergeant Jason McCoy said the 53-year-old woman was arrested on Friday and charged with burglary in Oamaru.

The next day, she was arrested and charged with wilful damage after smashing three vehicles in the Oamaru Hospital car park.

She appeared in the Timaru District Court on Saturday on the wilful damage charge and was due in the Oamaru District Court on March 3 relating to the burglary charge.