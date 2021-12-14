Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Details sought on burnt-out vehicle

    Police are appealing for information after a stolen vehicle was found burnt out in North Otago.

    A Ford Falcon was stolen in Peebles Siding Rd near Papakaio on Friday evening and found early the next morning damaged at Robs Crossing.

    Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, said the vehicle was the subject of several driving complaints, including burnouts and skids, throughout Friday night.

    ‘‘If anyone’s got any information relating to that Ford Falcon it would be good if they could get hold of the Oamaru police,’’ Sgt Woodbridge said.

     

     

