katikati_point_doc.jpg Katikati Point in North Otago. Photo: Doc

Emergency services have been called to a dinghy stuck on rocks near Moeraki in North Otago this afternoon.



A police spokeswoman said police were contacted by members of the public just after 2.30pm, concerned a man in a dinghy was in trouble just off Katiki Point.

It appeared the man was stuck on rocks but was not in any immediate danger, the spokeswoman said.

Police and other emergency staff were devising a plan on how to best help the man, she said.