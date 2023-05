Oamaru

— A 26-year-old Oamaru man was arrested at 4pm on Saturday and charged with driving while disqualified and breaching bail. Sergeant Blair Wilkinson said the man was due to appear in the Timaru District Court.

— A red Nissan Terrano, registration AZN944, was stolen from a driveway in Leith St, Oamaru North, early on Sunday.