Skip to main content
Subscribe
Log in
/
Register
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
18
|
10
Saturday,
Sat,
2
October
Oct
2021
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Spring Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Login/Register
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Drive South
Weather
North Otago
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
New home found for information centre
The Oamaru and Waitaki Visitor Centre is on the move.
Morning walk
Morning walk
Two Canada geese waddle through Oamaru’s Jones Park yesterday morning. The park is named after George Jones, who owned the Oamaru Mail for 44 years.
District a ‘treasure trove’, outgoing official says
District a ‘treasure trove’, outgoing official says
There are a lot of things Gerard Quinn will miss about Waitaki.
Satisfaction with council declines
Satisfaction with council declines
The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic cannot solely be blamed for a drop in Waitaki residents’ satisfaction with their council, a district councillor says.
Consent process frustrates
Consent process frustrates
A frustrated Moeraki landowner is calling for the Waitaki District Council to do better.
Glitch in warning system
Glitch in warning system
Oamaru motorists were left confused yesterday as the Humber St bridge height warning signs inadvertently flashed "stop" and "over height" for most of the afternoon.
From Waimate to Times Square
From Waimate to Times Square
Being featured on a giant billboard screen in New York’s Times Square was a big moment for Kaylee Bell.
Ready to roll out the barrels
Ready to roll out the barrels
The Waitaki District Council is rolling out a traffic calming trial in Oamaru’s popular Harbour St.
Fleur back in business and ‘it feels great’
Fleur back in business and ‘it feels great’
Fleurs Place has reopened and is ‘‘doing it right’’, owner Fleur Sullivan says.
Centennial Park favoured for centre
Centennial Park favoured for centre
Centennial Park hits the mark for more than 90% of submitters on the location of the proposed Waitaki Event Centre.
New principal adding her own chapter
New principal adding her own chapter
Jo Walshe is about to add her "little chapter" to St Kevin’s College.
High winds whip up rural fires
High winds whip up rural fires
High winds across Otago may have been a factor as Fire and Emergency New Zealand extinguished vegetation fires across the region.
‘Thrilled’ to hear helipad land transfer news
‘Thrilled’ to hear helipad land transfer news
Getting people to hospital within the ‘‘golden hour’’ is critical, Jim Jerram says.
Waitaki mayor describes gangs as ‘cancers’
Waitaki mayor describes gangs as ‘cancers’
Mongrel Mob drug dealings, standover tactics, intimidation and violence are unwanted in Waitaki, the mayor says.
Plant proposed to turn waste into energy
Plant proposed to turn waste into energy
New Zealand has a landfill crisis and is ready for waste-to-energy technology, the man behind a plan to build a multimillion-dollar energy plant near Waimate says.
Man jailed for spate of burglaries
Man jailed for spate of burglaries
A lengthy history of offending came back to haunt an Oamaru man when he was sent to jail for 13 months.
Gang member arrested in Oamaru drugs raid
Gang member arrested in Oamaru drugs raid
The arrest of a person on drug-related charges in Oamaru should serve as a clear message to gangs, police warn.
Consent fee policy endorsed; call for heritage expertise
Consent fee policy endorsed; call for heritage expertise
Future developments to Waitaki’s heritage buildings have been made a little easier.
Picnic a chance to consider options
Picnic a chance to consider options
Forrester Heights should not be given up for the ‘‘construction of a few mansions for rich Aucklanders’’, Friends of Oamaru Harbour co-ordinator Vicki Jayne says.
Rural burglaries prompt police warning
Rural burglaries prompt police warning
Oamaru police are investigating a spate of burglaries at rural properties, and have issued a reminder to farmers to lock up their property.
Read more