District to choose water entity

Waitaki District Council building. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Waitaki district is set to be given a choice about which regional entity it joins under Three Waters reform.

The district aligns partly with the Otago Regional Council and partly with Environment Canterbury, and this has resulted in some confusion about how it might be treated.

Minister for Local Government Kieran McAnulty said yesterday he would be happy for the Waitaki district to join either the Otago and Southland entity or the one covering Canterbury and West Coast.

The Government proposes to have 10 entities take over water services from councils as part of a drive to make costly looming upgrades more affordable.

It had previously proposed four entities, but the formula was adjusted last week to enable the programme to be led at a regional level.

For Otago and Southland, this translates to the region having an entity of its own.

Waitaki is listed as a member of both the Otago and Canterbury mayoral forums.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said there would be discussions next week about how the district council should approach what to do concerning proposed water entities.

A report would be brought to a council meeting soon, he said.

