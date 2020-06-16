Dog squad called in for Oamaru manhunt

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A police media spokeswoman said police were called to a South Hill property at 9.50pm and arrived about 10.17pm.
At 11pm they were still on the scene.
A dog squad has been called in to assist in the search.
The spokeswoman said the alleged offender appeared to have made "threatening remarks to a family member".
"There was mention of a weapon."
However, it did not appear an ambulance had been called.