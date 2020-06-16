Tuesday, 16 June 2020

Dog squad called in for Oamaru manhunt

    By Tracey Roxburgh
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    Photo: ODT File
    A manhunt is underway in Oamaru after police received a report of someone "behaving threateningly". Photo: ODT File
    The hunt for an alleged offender in Oamaru continues.

    A police media spokeswoman said police were called to a South Hill property at 9.50pm and arrived about 10.17pm.

    At 11pm they were still on the scene.

    A dog squad has been called in to assist in the search.

    The spokeswoman said the alleged offender appeared to have made "threatening remarks to a family member".

    "There was mention of a weapon."

    However, it did not appear an ambulance had been called.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

    explore-dunedin2.jpg