Dog squad called in for Oamaru manhunt

A manhunt is underway in Oamaru after police received a report of someone "behaving threateningly". Photo: ODT File

The hunt for an alleged offender in Oamaru continues.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to a South Hill property at 9.50pm and arrived about 10.17pm.

At 11pm they were still on the scene.

A dog squad has been called in to assist in the search.

The spokeswoman said the alleged offender appeared to have made "threatening remarks to a family member".

"There was mention of a weapon."

However, it did not appear an ambulance had been called.