Dog squad helps catch fleeing driver

A 26-year-old Waitaki man who tried to flee police after ditching his vehicle south of Oamaru early today was quickly apprehended.

A police dog squad from Dunedin helped locate the man, after he first attempted to evade police when officers indicated for him to pull over on State Highway 1 south of Oamaru about 1.30am.

However, the man sped away from police and a short pursuit followed until he stopped on the highway at Totara, then jumped out of the vehicle and fled.

He was found a short time later and charged with drink-driving and failing to stop for red and blue flashing lights.

The man is scheduled to appear in the Oamaru District Court today.

It was a busy night for the dog squad in Oamaru who were earlier called to help search for a man who allegedly threatened the occupants of a South Hill property with an axe.