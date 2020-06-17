Wednesday, 17 June 2020

Dog squad helps catch fleeing driver

    A 26-year-old Waitaki man who tried to flee police after ditching his vehicle south of Oamaru early today was quickly apprehended.

    A police dog squad from Dunedin helped locate the man, after he first attempted to evade police when officers indicated for him to pull over on State Highway 1 south of Oamaru about 1.30am.

    However, the man sped away from police and a short pursuit followed until he stopped on the highway at Totara, then jumped out of the vehicle and fled.

    He was found a short time later and charged with drink-driving and failing to stop for red and blue flashing lights.

    The man is scheduled to appear in the Oamaru District Court today. 

    It was a busy night for the dog squad in Oamaru who were earlier called to help search for a man who allegedly threatened the occupants of a South Hill property with an axe.

