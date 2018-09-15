Dogs in attack impounded

Two dogs involved in an attack on an Oamaru woman at Campbells Bay have been impounded by the Waitaki District Council.

On Tuesday, the 62-year-old was walking on the Kakanui beach about 10am when she was charged by three free-running dogs, two huntaway types, and the other a Border collie-type.

Two of the dogs converged behind her, biting her legs, leaving her with a deep gash on her left leg, which required medical attention.

The owner of the dogs left the beach and the council appealed for information.

The dogs were impounded the following day, a council spokeswoman said yesterday. No further details were available.