Dozens turn out to encourage students into career pathways

Elsa Neuman from Oamaru Veterinary Centre. PHOTOS: ANDREW ASHTON

Many brought candy, some brought gadgets, a couple brought cute dogs and one brought a pair of stuffed wallabies, but all’s fair in the fight to recruit the next generation of talent at the annual Waitaki Girls’ High School Careers Expo.

Waitaki Girls’ High careers adviser Viv Hay said she was really happy with the turnout last Friday, with 58 stalls for exhibitors.

School students from across Waitaki and Glenavy attended the annual careers expo at Waitaki Girls’ High School.

About 12 schools attended the expo for the first time, including East Otago High School.

Dive Otago training and workshop manager Emma Young has made the trip from Dunedin to Oamaru to attend the event for the past five years running.

Otago Regional Council representatives explain careers paths to students.

"It’s just to show our courses to them and to open the eyes of the young to a new career choice," Ms Young said.

Other exhibitors included Allied Media, the New Zealand Defence Force, Department of Corrections, Alliance Group, Workbridge, McDonald’s and the Waitaki District and Otago Regional councils, with catering provided by the Rapid Relief Team.